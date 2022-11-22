Inequality of suffering

This letter refers to the article, ‘Sindh: floods and rural economy’ (November 18, 2022) by Ishrat Husain. The article discusses the underlying causes behind the floods and how they can be dealt with. The article also highlights how it is the poor farmers who have borne the brunt of the floods, as powerful and well-connected landlords, in collusion with the irrigation department, have diverted much of the floodwater to their areas. This will only increase the rampant inequality in rural Sindh, making life even harder for the poor farmers. It is rare to get a discussion of the socioeconomics behind natural disasters. Articles like this reveal that who bears the damage when disaster strikes is not a function of luck but is determined by design.
Shahnizar Wahid Baksh
Awaran
