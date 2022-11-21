First direct commercial flight from Israel lands in Qatar

DOHA: The first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar landed in Doha ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, despite there being no diplomatic relations between the countries, foreign media reported.

International football’s governing body FIFA said on November 10 that the special direct flights had been confirmed, and that Cyprus-based Tus Airways will be operating them for the duration of the month-long tournament. On Sunday, the head of Israel’s Public Diplomacy Directorate, Lior Haiat, said at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv that “history has been made” with the “first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Doha”.

FIFA claimed that “Palestinian ticket holders and media” would be “able to travel on these chartered flights with no restrictions”. But it was not immediately clear to what extent Palestinian residents of the Israeli-occupied West Bank or blockaded Gaza Strip would have access to the charter.

The arrangement would be subject “to Israel’s security requirements”, FIFA said.

Palestinian residents, both in the West Bank and in Gaza, face severe challenges in travelling abroad. Palestinians in the West Bank generally travel from Jordan as access to Ben Gurion Airport is strictly restricted.

Those in Gaza do not have access to Israel or its airport, with very rare exceptions.