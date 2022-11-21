Govt willing to export surplus sugar: report

A representational image of sugar. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to export sugar instead of asking the millers to start crushing on time and sell their stock in the local market, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to Pakistan Sugar Mills Association sources, issues related to the export of sugar

have been settled between the government and mill owners. In the first phase, 500,000 tonne sugar will be exported but its price would not increase in the country. However, its rates can increase after the arrival of new stocks. Sources say sugarcane crushing will also start in the current month. Pakistan will earn $1 billion through the export of sugar. The millers are expected to meet the prime minister this week. Sources say sugar could have been available to people at lower rates if the commodity had been sold in the local market.