Current week decisive for govt: Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday claimed that the countdown has begun for the government, and this week is decisive. In a statement on Twitter, said that the government is stuck in political, economic and deployment crises.

Further explaining the perplexed situation of the incumbent government, he added that “it’s unaware of ground realities and is suspended in the air, neither its hands touching the sky nor its feet touching the earth.”

Meanwhile, talking to journalists at Lahore’s Zaman Park in Lahore, Sheikh Rashid said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has no ‘interest’ in appointment of army chief, reported local media. He said that Imran Khan has no ‘interest’ in the appointment of army chief as he just wants selection to be made on merit. “We have only one demand, free and fair elections,” he added.