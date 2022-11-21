Army to continue efforts for rehabilitation of flood victims: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that the Pakistan Army will continue all-out efforts to expedite the rehabilitation of the flood victims being undertaken with the support of federal and provincial governments, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief made the remarks after inaugurating a pre- fabricated village constructed for the flood-affected people who lost their homes in Lasbela, Balochistan. The village, Laal Gul Goth, was devastated in recent floods with livestock, personal belongings of people and basic infrastructure completely lost.

The pre-fabricated village includes a primary school, is lit by off-grid solar power and has also been provided with a tube well, said the ISPR. Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) completed this project in record time as this was promised to the villagers by Pakistan Army. During the visit, FWO Director General Major General Kamal Azfar briefed the army chief about the progress of rehabilitation work. The COAS met teachers and students of newly renovated primary school at Lal Gul Goth and local villagers, said the military’s media wing.

Later, the COAS interacted with the troops of Quetta Corps, FWO, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Pakistan Coast Guards and appreciated their efforts during rescue, relief and rehabilitation process in recent flooding, read the statement. Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.