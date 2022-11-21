PM, ministers condole with Dr Tauqir on his mother’s demise

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed grief over demise of the mother of Secretary to PM Dr Tauqir Shah.

“I am deeply grieved to learn about the passing of the mother of Dr Tauqir Shah, SPM. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Tauqeer Shah’s mother.

He condoled with Dr Tauqeer Shah and expressed his sympathies. He said, ‘Mother’s relation is the greatest one in the universe. Meanwhile, in a statement, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of the Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Tauqeer Shah. They all prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.