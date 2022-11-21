Rabbani for joint session to discuss

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has called for joint sitting of both houses of the parliament to discuss Pak-Afghan border situation and rising incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Expressing concern over attack on Pakistani security forces at Friendship Gate in Chaman, former chairman Senate said a joint sitting of the parliament should be convened to discuss Pakistan-Afghan border situation, talks with the TTP, uptick in incidents of terrorism in KP and Balochistan and reconstitution of the parliamentary committee on national security and to amend the rules for the appointment of the Chairman. Rabbani expressed his serious concern on the Chaman Border attack by armed suspects from the Afghan side who opened fire on Pakistani security forces at Friendship Gate in Chaman, resulting in the martyrdom of one solider and injuries to two.

He said the border at Chaman has been closed for an indefinite period and said reportedly a flag meeting between officials yesterday failed to produce results. He deplored a increase in the incidents of terrorism in KPK and Balouchistan while the status of the talks with the TTP is also unclear.