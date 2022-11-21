Heritage tourism can boost KP’s economy: experts

PESHAWAR: Known for over 2,000 archaeological sites, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to the primitive Gandhara civilization, diverse cultural heritage, and mesmerizing natural beauty. This can bolster KP’s economy and generate employment opportunities for the people if proper steps are taken.

Blessed with approximately, 2,000 heritage sites and 30,000 relics of Gandhara civilization, the UNESCO world heritage site of Takht Bhai, Sahr-I-Bahlol, and Jamal Ghari in Mardan district and the world’s lone Gandhara art museum of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is known for plenty of archeological treasures, attracting tourists, historians, architects, monks and art lovers from across the globe.

Gandhara Trail, Swat Museum, Butkara III Site, Amluk Dara, Jehanabad Buddha, Ghaligy, and Bazira archaeological sites also draw tourists in large numbers throughout the year. Takht Bhai is witnessing an influx of foreign tourists and delegates who were overwhelmed after seeing the well-preserved ancient Buddhist monastery. The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared Takht Bhai as a world heritage site.