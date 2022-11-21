Flood victims await compensation in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Many families, whose houses were washed away in recent flash floods triggered by the monsoon rains in Lower Kohistan district, are still without compensation money announced by the government.

“The government had announced Rs400,000 for each house destroyed in the recent flash floods, and Rs120,000 each for families whose houses were partially damaged but the harsh winter is around the corner and most of the displaced families are still without money,” Shamsul Haq, a social worker, told reporters

A group of people led by Shamsul Haq said that they were still living with their relatives and schools and other facilities in the congested environment, and also facing skin diseases, but couldn’t rebuild their houses as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was yet to transfer compensation amount into their bank accounts.

“The winter has fallen in our district and mountainous parts have started receiving snowfall, turning the weather harsh,” he said. He said that an affected family had even received the SMS to receive their compensation amount from their respective bank, but the amount was yet to be transferred into their bank,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Shakeel Ahmad, when approached, said that the district administration, after completing its survey in October this year, had dispatched the final lists of damaged houses and infrastructure to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

“I can’t confirm how many displaced families of 1800 households, destroyed partially or completely in the flood, have received compensation money so far as it is PDMA’s domain,” he said.