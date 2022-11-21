KP minister asks Centre to restore trust in economy

PESHAWAR: Reacting to the statement of federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Sunday said the federal government should take steps to restore trust in the economy.

He was speaking at a press conference where Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash was also present. Ishaq Dar issued the statement after rumours were circulating on the social media that Pakistan could face default. However, Ishaq Dar later clarified that the country did not face any such threat.

“As a Pakistani, no one would want our country to default. We are the citizens of this country, and its development and prosperity are essential for all of us,” Jhagra added. He said that Moody's and Fitch's ratings were reliable as independent institutions. “The value of our international bonds was falling day by day. Therefore, the international market does not trust our economy at present. Before this, they said there was a default risk,” he added.

He said that the IMF agreement was also made in the same context to save the country from default. In this context, the storm of inflation hit the people, he said. The minister said that the IMF was not confident in the Pakistani economy, so they hesitated in releasing the second installment. The dollar may be controlled in the interbank market, but the dollar was still worth 240 in the open market, he added. “Due to this rate difference, international remittances are decreasing, and overseas Pakistanis send money through the open market instead of banks,” he said, adding that the federal government should focus on the economy.

The federal government should take steps to restore trust in the international market to stabilize the economy, he said and added that the government was not taking steps to stabilize the economy.

Criticising the federal government’s economic policies, Jhagra said the rulers could no longer handle the economy. Until a day before coming to power, this government was talking about inflation but after forming the government, they took a U-turn on their inflation statements.

“It is the right of the people to take them into confidence on economic issues. We take the media and people to be taken into confidence on economic issues,” he maintained. Referring to the article of the former finance minister published in a well-known newspaper, the provincial minister said that Miftah Ismail had mentioned the government’s failures in his article.

All the country's units are bearing the brunt of the economic failures of this government, he said. The Gallup survey has unearthed the failure of the Pakistani economy, he added. According to the survey, 88 percent of businessmen believed that the country's economy was not going in the right direction, he said, adding that the federal government was delaying the transfer of funds to the provinces.

Referring to the media statements and announcements of the prime minister, Jhagra said that Shahbaz Sharif did not give a penny to his province Punjab for the flood, let alone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the prime minister had refused to transfer Rs10 billion he had announced for floods affectees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We don’t need Shehbaz Sharif's clothes; we need his economic policy and decision-making power. During his government, he announced Rs100 billion subsidy for electricity in Punjab. After losing the government in Punjab, the province's funds were stopped,” he said.

Talking about the ambiguous economic policies, Jhagra said the track record of seven months was saddening and that the direction of the country's economy should be corrected. “If the federal government does not talk about the economy, then we will. We cannot tell lies to the public and media about the economy,” he added.

The federal government has to solve the economic problems together with the provinces, he said. “We have done the homework to move the court on the funds of tribal districts,” he said. “It is our right to move the court for the rights of the province. However, we will not do this. We want to solve everything by sitting together. The federation does not give us our due funds and forces us to borrow from the State Bank on interest, he alleged.