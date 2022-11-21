Sherpao blasts PTI leaders for spreading rumours about economy

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for spreading rumours that the country was about to go bankrupt.

Addressing a gathering in Koz Behram Dheri here, he said what purpose the PTI leaders wanted to achieve by spreading rumours about the country’s economy. “This amounts to conspiring against the country,” he added.

ANP workers Sharif Gul, Qadeem Gul Haji, Javed Haji, Hasham Khan, Ziarat Khan and Hazratullah joined the QWP along with their family and supporters on the occasion.

The appointment of the army chief would be made as per the Constitution, Aftab Sherpao said, adding PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to make this process controversial. He was also critical of Imran Khan’s long march, saying what type of independence he wanted as the country was already independent.

He said that Imran Khan strained the country’s relations with other nations when he was the prime minister. “Now the country is going in the right direction and enjoying good relations with other nations,” he went on to add.

The QWP leader said the PTI undermined governance and the economy during its four-year rule. The PTI leadership wanted a clash between the state institutions, he added.

“The incompetence of the PTI could be gauged from the fact that it changed five IGPs and several chief secretaries Punjab,” he maintained.

He said Imran Khan had created a huge gulf between the government and the opposition due to which the two sides could not have a normal working relation.

He maintained that Imran Khan hailed the judiciary when the court gave a verdict in his favour, but he started criticising it when a judgement was made against him.

The QWP leader also came down hard on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for demanding the fresh election and said the PTI had been ruling the province for nine years. “The next general election will take place on its due time and the incumbent federal government will complete the remaining term in office,” he clarified.

He advised the provincial government to take steps to improve the worsening law and order in KP instead of indulging in non-issues.

He said the incidents of kidnapping for ransom, targeted killings and extortion had increased due to which the people were feeling insecure.

About the chief minister’s claim that the federal government was not releasing funds to the merged tribal districts, he said the provincial government should share the figures as to how much money the ex-Fata received when Imran Khan was in power.

He said the PTI leaders were bent on misleading the youth and were using them for their vested interests. “What about the 10 million jobs the PTI had promised to create?” he asked.

He lamented that Pakistan had lagged far behind in the race of development compared to regional countries like India and Bangladesh that had excelled in every field.

“We need to work hard to compete against our competitors in every field to make Pakistan a prosperous country,” he added.