Man killed, 6 injured as rivals trade fire

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and six others sustained critical injuries when two groups exchanged fire over a land dispute in the Parana Chichian area of the district on Sunday.
The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to the Civil Hospital in Pulrah and three of them were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.
According to police, Mohammad Riaz and Gul Zaman groups exchanged fire, leaving the latter dead on the spot. The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico legal formalities there. The police in Pulrah after lodging an FIR started an investigation to arrest the accused who managed to flee from the spot after the incident.
