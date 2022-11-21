Students urged to take part in sports activities

PESHAWAR: Speakers on Sunday urged the students to participate in sports and games to keep up better health and avoid involvement in anti-social activities.

This was stated at an event arranged under the auspices of Peshawar Public School and College to honour Muhammad Tufail Shinwari - a world class football star - here on

Sunday.

Muhammad Tufail Shinwari who had recently made headlines in the mainstream media due to his stunning performance in the world street child football tournament played in Qatar was accorded warm welcome on his one day trip to Peshawar.

Principal Prof Iftikhar Ahmad while chairing the event said that co-curriculum, including sports galas should get top priority on the campuses alongside academic excellence.

He added that sports not only helped students keep up better physical and mental health but it also protect them from indulging in immoral and illegal actions.

“Unfortunately, most young students are said to be involved in drugs abuse and other street crimes because they are not encouraged to participate in sports activities.

Teachers, parents and social activists should put their hands together to provide sports opportunities to young athletes,” the young star stated.

The world class footballer was introduced to the PPS and College football team where he gave important tips to young players and advised them to ensure maximum participation in sports activities for better healthcare.

It was followed by a friendly football match where two local football eleven took part, Shahid Kundi was given the title of player of the match and was served with ‘High -table’.

Sports director Akhundzada Haider Khan Khalil, senior players and sports-buffs, alumni and faculty members attended the event.

Later, the guest was given a souvenir and commendation certificate on his best performance in the national team.