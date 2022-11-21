468 terrorists held, 49 convicted in KP in 10 months

PESHAWAR: As many as 468 alleged terrorists were arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 49 of them were convicted by different courts in the province during the last 10 months, a source told The News.

The source added the police conducted 2,147 intelligence-based operations and interrogated 1,651 suspects in a bid to improve the law and order across the province amid reports of regrouping of militants.

Many are still worried about the law and order after a wave of terrorist attacks in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent months.

“A number of measures have been taken across the province to improve law and order and go after the terrorists. Apart from intelligence-based actions, more posts were set up and others were strengthened with ammunition and manpower,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari told The News.

He added the cops had been directed to increase patrolling and visibility in areas where more incidents were reported.

A source quoting the statistics compiled by the Central Police Office in Peshawar said that 134 militants were killed in operations and encounters in different parts of the province during the current year.

It said police recovered 15 suicide jackets, 229 hand-grenades, 221 kilograms of explosives and other ammunition had been recovered in different parts of KP during the last 10 months.

Besides, as per the official statistics, 15,628 detonators, three heavy machine guns, 21 RPG rocket launchers, 57 small machine guns, 22 short guns, 59 pistols, 16 mortar shells, 91 RPG shells and 10208 rounds were recovered.

Officials said that apart from strengthening the weak police posts with equipment (vehicles, fuel, weapons, food) massive search and strike operations along with army were conducted in Malakand and other regions to clear the areas of militants.

“New police posts are being set up in Swat at strategically important points to counter terrorists and control their movement. Besides, major search and strike operations were carried out in Malakand Division and different parts of the province to improve law and order,” Additional IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel told The News.

The official said a total of 490 search operations and 324 night raids were conducted in Swat in the last many months.

A number of terrorist incidents were reported in Swat and Lower Dir in Malakand Division while attacks also increased in Lakki Marwat and other southern parts of the province in the last few months. Thousands of people took to streets in Swat, Lower Dir, Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and other parts of KP demanding restoration of peace.

Senior police official said that Gulibagh murder incident in Swat, where a school van driver was killed over personal enmity, was successfully traced by district police and the Counter-Terrorism Department. It was initially reported as terrorist attack on schoolchildren.

“Two groups of extortionists were arrested in IBOs who were involved in extortion and other activities. Many of the wanted terrorists involved in different kind of facilitation to terrorist were arrested,” another senior official said.

He added a number of top militant commanders, including those affiliated with Daesh, were also killed in the last few months.

“Besides, in operations against proclaimed offenders, police across KP arrested 15,207 people in the last 10 months. As many as 45,825 weapons were recovered during the search and strike operations that included 3,110 semiautomatic rifles, 2,016 different kind of rifles 4,950 shot guns/repeaters and over 35,000 pistols,” said an official.