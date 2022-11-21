8,580 bags of wheat, flour confiscated

Rawalpindi : The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling 14 bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 8,580 bags during the last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drivers who were trying to illegally ship wheat and flour out of the Rawalpindi division. He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids. The administration succeeded to intercept 14 vehicles besides seizing 8580 wheat and flour bags.