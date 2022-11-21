‘Tinypreneurs’ attracts large crowd at PNCA

Islamabad : ‘Tinypreneurs’ -- an event of kid entrepreneurs pulled crowds of youngsters and families to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Sunday providing a unique fun and learning experience to the young minds.

The event showcased stalls by kid entrepreneurs featuring foods, pot painting, recycled stuff, fine arts, various activities, and many other attractions empowering children and moms through entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and soft skills and exploring the different colours and the artist within the youngsters.

The Tinypreneurs is a non-profit venture by Mariah Suleman that promotes entrepreneurship amongst young children and teen­agers. They also support mom entrepreneurs and help kids make their own brands.

"It is an excellent platform to test your ideas for potential businesses further.

Children learn the essential soft skills of marketing, and communication and polish their creative and social skills at the fair," said Mariah while talking to APP.

Mariah is a Barrister at Law by education and she is a motivational speaker on confidence building for young women, school-going children, and university students. The winter edition Festival of Tinypreneurs by Mariah S. had as many as 50 stalls managed by children and some mothers too.

The children were the front runners at this fair and it was a treat to see them have fun, earn money, and be their boss at their little shops for this one special day arranged by the Tinypreneurs.

Among the attractions, Daud’s stall belongs to an 8.5-year-old who is a student and has been part of Tinypreneurs since he was 5 years old. Now he is getting better at marketing and presentation every passing year.

He managed the tea and fries stall for little eaters. The stalls were also environment friendly to create awareness among the youth to choose activities for a healthy environment around them.