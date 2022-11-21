H-9 college hostel still a dream for students

Islamabad : Despite the passage of ten years, students of Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 are still deprived of their on-campus dorm.

The hostel has been allegedly in the possession of Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) since 2012 causing inconvenience to the students, particularly those coming from remote areas of the country. According to the official source, PSH has been occupying the hostel, and no effort has been made by the authorities to get the possession back. Many students who belong to different far-off areas of the country have been lodging in private houses.

The students who live in private hostels do not have enough resources to pay a hefty amount of rent, it is learned. Many students are even forced to stay at far-off places like Bhara Kahu, Chatha Bakhtawar, and Rawalpindi because the private hostels and accommodations near H-9 College are already occupied by the students of International Islamic University.

The unavailability of hostel facilities is also affecting the studies of the students. An associate professor of the college said, hostel was given to outsiders by the connivance of some officers of the Federal Directorate of Education through an invalid agreement in 2012.