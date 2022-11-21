10 held with drugs, weapons

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, police said.
The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Zakir Ullah and recovered 1,780 grams of drug from his possession. Similarly, Shehzad Town police arrested three accused namely Rizwan, Zulfiqar Ahmed, and Azhar Mehmood, and recovered 2675 grams of drugs from their possession.
Likewise, Noon police arrested four accused namely Awais Javed, Amir Salam, Khayal Zada, and Ghulam Hussain, and recovered 2,490 grams of drugs from their possession. Ramna Police arrested an accused namely Haroon and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession. Noon police arrested an accused namely Ahtisham khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
