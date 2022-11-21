ANF seizes 191kg drugs

Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized nearly 191 kg of drugs, and 2,991 prohibited chemicals, and arrested three accused while conducting five counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF North in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza managed to recover 2.6 kg heroin, 2.4 kg marijuana, and 988 grams Ice drug from secret cavities of a loader vehicle and arrested two accused residents of Bajaur.
