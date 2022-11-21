Nine die in road accidents

LAHORE:Around nine persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,181 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,245 were injured. Around 639 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 606 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.