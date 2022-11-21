Nine die in road accidents

LAHORE:Around nine persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,181 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,245 were injured. Around 639 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 606 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.
LAHORE:New antibiotic resistance mechanisms threaten our ability to treat common bacterial infections and, without...
LAHORE:Scholars and Ulema have reiterated that only Islam guarantees the security and integrity of Pakistan. But the...
LAHORE:In order to control diabetes and provide full awareness about this threat, it is the need of hour to include...
Islamabad:Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training held a bilateral meeting with...
LAHORE:Fruits, vegetables, grains and other daily use items are being sold at exorbitant prices whereas the official...
LAHORE:City Traffic Police Sunday organised a ceremony on Faisal Chowk on International Day of Remembrance of People...
