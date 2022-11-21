‘Only Islam guarantees country’s security’

LAHORE:Scholars and Ulema have reiterated that only Islam guarantees the security and integrity of Pakistan. But the Deen cannot be enforced through this outdated capitalist electoral politics which is unable to bring any real change, they said while addressing the second and last day of the two-day annual congregation of Tanzeem Islami here Sunday, chaired by its ameer Shujauddin Sheikh.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Ejaz Latif, Dr Attaur Rahman Arif and other speakers warned that the political turmoil and deadlock could cause further economic devastation and it demanded that talks should be held to end political turmoil.
