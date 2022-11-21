Road accident victims remembered

LAHORE:City Traffic Police Sunday organised a ceremony on Faisal Chowk on International Day of Remembrance of People killed and injured in traffic accidents.
CTO Dr Asad Malhi, SP City Shahzad Khan, Sadr SP Ikram Malik, victim's families and a large number of wardens participated. Dr Asad Malhi lit candles to express their condolences to the families of those who died in road traffic accidents. He said the purpose of the day is to learn from mistakes on the roads, rectify the causes and ensure road safety.
Dr Asad Malhi said 286 people have lost their lives so far this year, while 264 lives were lost in 2021, 280 in 2020 and 302 in 2019. He said 70 to 80 percent of the accidents are due to the driver ignoring the traffic rules.
The CTO Lahore further said that the number of youths between 21 and 30 years of age is the most involved in the accidents. During the ceremony, prayers were also offered for those who died in accidents.
