Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather was witnessed in the provincial capital here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, foggy conditions likely in plain areas of Punjab in morning hours.
Rainfall was only observed at Bagrote and Hunza. Sunday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 11.9°C and maximum was 25.5°C.
