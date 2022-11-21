Growth linked to political stability

LAHORE:The country’s economy and the entire nation are adversely affected with the climate change while the situation may become more worsen in the coming years which should be considered a challenge. Further, Pakistan is getting weaker in economic and social sectors due to the political instability in the country, which needs to be seriously considered. Economic prosperity and the conditions of social sectors could be improved only by improving the political conditions in Pakistan.

These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on “Climate Change Impact on Economic and Public”. The panelists were Ms Neelofar Sikindar, Rooba Hamayoon, Director Metrological Department Aslam Chaudhry, Haris Ateeq and Abadur Rehman while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi. Ms Neelofar Sikindar said that politics should be separated from the development of the country while the policies should be continued regardless of change in the government. Only the best and long-term policies can lead to economic development. Many countries have progressed with Pakistan’s five-year development plan. She demanded including the agriculture sector and kitchen gardening as part of syllabus and creating training and awareness campaign for it. Further, the PHA should create awareness among the general public to keep the environment clean alongside door-to-door awareness campaign for kitchen gardening.

Rooba Hamayoon said Pakistan faced worst floods due to climate change and learnt to prepare in advance for such losses. Everyone knows the importance of the dams but did not know where the funds collected from dams has gone. Everyone should play its role in the country’s development, she added. It has become difficult to walk due to smog and the general public is forced to wear masks. The work on dams and climate change should be prioritised.

Aslam Chaudhry said the climate change was the biggest challenge, while every sphere of life was being badly affected by environmental pollution. The recent floods have also adversely affected the country’s economy. There is an urgent need to focus on climate change, improve wheat production which is sharply declining. Otherwise, smog, heat waves will continue to come and affecting the life.

Haris Ateeq said that country’s economy suffered heavy losses due to the recent floods and the cost of rehabilitation is even higher. Due to political instability, we are facing economic and social problems and standing alone at the international level. Pakistan can overcome climate change and other challenges by following the SDGs.

Abadur Rehman said that climate change was affecting crop seasons, increasing crops’ water requirements, cropping patterns are changing, cotton is replacing wheat with maize, trees are disappearing and birds are leaving home, animals are moving, fresh water is being lost due to the lack of rainwater storage. The challenge of food security is increasing. There is a need to take action on priorities to reduce the crop losses due to climate change; otherwise, food security will become a serious challenge.