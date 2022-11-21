Speeding truck kills man

LAHORE:A 60-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck in the limits of Badami Bagh police on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road when a rashly-driven truck hit him, resulting into his instant death. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Body found: Body of a 22-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in the limits of the Hanjarwal police area Sunday.

The victim was identified as Makhdoom, a resident of Niaz Beg village, Hanjarwal. Circumstantial evidences implied that Makhdoom had committed suicide by putting a noose around his neck. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

Suspect arrested: Defence B police arrested a suspect and recovered 58 bottles of liquor from his possession. The accused was identified as Rehmat Masih. Guldasht Town Chowki police arrested one Abdul Waheed on charges of firing in the air.

Electrocuted: A 23-year-old labourer was electrocuted in the Wahdat Colony area on Sunday after an iron rod he was carrying at a construction site came in contact with an overhead electrical wire.

The victim identified as Rashid hailed from Dadu, Sindh. He was shifting iron rod to the rooftop of a house when the mishap took place. He was rushed to hospital with serious burns where he died. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

suicide: A 28-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself with a rope in a house in the Shahdara police area on Sunday. The man identified as Jawad Butt was living in the house of his maternal uncle. Police were informed about the incident. No suicide note was recovered from the incident site. The reason for the suicide could also not be ascertained. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.