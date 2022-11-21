Stray kite string slits another throat

LAHORE:A 20-year-old youth was killed when a kite string slit his throat near Yateem Khana Chowk, Nawankot, on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Shahzad, son of Sher Ahmed. Shahzad was riding a motorcycle when the string, believed to be tied to a kite, wrapped around his neck. The victim fell and suffered fatal throat injury, resulting into his death. Body was shifted to the morgue. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and expressed concern over the police negligence. He ordered SP Iqbal Town to submit a report in this regard. He ordered the police officers concerned to take strict action against persons involved in the violation of the kite-flying act. According to the police spokesperson, Lahore police had arrested 5,967 accused for violation of kite-flying act and registered 5,875 cases against them this year. Around 185 kite-flyers had so far been arrested during the current month, he added.

found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of the Shadman police area Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of drug overdose. The body was shifted to the morgue.Meanwhilem, a 65-year-old man expired in hospital on Sunday, two days after he was injured in a road traffic accident near Jail Road in the Shadman police area. The victim's identity was yet to be ascertained. He was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.