Monday November 21, 2022
World

12 die as Egypt bus crashes with truck

By AFP
November 21, 2022

Cairo: Twelve people died on Sunday when their bus collided with a truck near the resort city of Hurghada in eastern Egypt, the health ministry said. In a statement, it said “12 people died and 30 others were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals”.

