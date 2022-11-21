London: King Charles I´s execution vest and 20,000 human remains are among the objects that need to be packed up as the Museum of London makes a daunting Â£250 million ($260 million) move.

The museum tells the story of one of the world´s great cities through more than six million artefacts -- the largest urban history collection in the world. But it has long been hampered by its location, tucked away among the glass towers of London´s ever-expanding financial centre, The City. When the building was unveiled in 1976, The Times newspaper reported that “Her Majesty, the Queen is opening the Museum of London today, if she can find the entrance”.