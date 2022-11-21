London: King Charles I´s execution vest and 20,000 human remains are among the objects that need to be packed up as the Museum of London makes a daunting Â£250 million ($260 million) move.
The museum tells the story of one of the world´s great cities through more than six million artefacts -- the largest urban history collection in the world. But it has long been hampered by its location, tucked away among the glass towers of London´s ever-expanding financial centre, The City. When the building was unveiled in 1976, The Times newspaper reported that “Her Majesty, the Queen is opening the Museum of London today, if she can find the entrance”.
Tirana: Floods caused by heavy rains pouring at the weekend killed two men in Albania´s northwestern Shkodra region,...
Cairo: Twelve people died on Sunday when their bus collided with a truck near the resort city of Hurghada in eastern...
Beijing: China reported the death of an 87-year-old man in Beijing on Sunday as its first fatality from Covid-19 in...
Djerba, Tunisia: Canada on Sunday said it would impose sanctions against former Haitian president Michel Martelly and...
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in...
Oslo: A meteor that lit up the night sky over southwest Norway as it burned up in the atmosphere was from the Taurid...
Comments