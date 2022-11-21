Rival blocs claim majority in Malaysian elections

Kuala Lumpur: Rival blocs claimed on Sunday they had secured the support they needed to form a government after Malaysia´s hotly contested polls saw no party emerge with a clear majority of parliamentary seats.
Veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said his coalition had enough seats to form the country´s next government, which would allow him to become prime minister. Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin -- who heads the rival Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) grouping -- also said he was in talks to form the next administration after Saturday´s election.
Tirana: Floods caused by heavy rains pouring at the weekend killed two men in Albania´s northwestern Shkodra region,...
Cairo: Twelve people died on Sunday when their bus collided with a truck near the resort city of Hurghada in eastern...
Beijing: China reported the death of an 87-year-old man in Beijing on Sunday as its first fatality from Covid-19 in...
Djerba, Tunisia: Canada on Sunday said it would impose sanctions against former Haitian president Michel Martelly and...
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in...
Oslo: A meteor that lit up the night sky over southwest Norway as it burned up in the atmosphere was from the Taurid...
