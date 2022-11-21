Rival blocs claim majority in Malaysian elections

Kuala Lumpur: Rival blocs claimed on Sunday they had secured the support they needed to form a government after Malaysia´s hotly contested polls saw no party emerge with a clear majority of parliamentary seats.

Veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said his coalition had enough seats to form the country´s next government, which would allow him to become prime minister. Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin -- who heads the rival Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) grouping -- also said he was in talks to form the next administration after Saturday´s election.