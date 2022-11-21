Bashir to leave on 28th for ISSF President's Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir is leaving on November 28 to participate in the prestigious ISSF President’s Cup that is to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from November 28 to December 4.

“I am leaving on the 28th with high hopes,” said Bashir while talking to ‘The News’ at a reception in his honour given by Sindh Rifle Association the other day.

He added that his latest world ranking (7th) is the reason why he has been invited for this highest ranked event of the shooting world.

“I hope to show my best performance there. This is the toughest event so I have trained hard and will try my best to win a medal,” said Bashir.

Athletes from 42 nations will compete in the event. On the occasion, Razi Ahmed Khan, Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan, said that only 12 top ranked athletes in individual Olympic events are eligible to participate in the President’s Cup.

He added that Bashir has achieved his career-best ranking after winning bronze medal at ISSF World Cup in Egypt last month and he also won a quota place for Paris Olympics 2024. He will be the second shooter (after Khurrum Inam) to participate in three Olympics.

“Bashir has played seven world cups, one Asian championship, two Olympics Games, two Asian Games, and one continental qualification competition in his career so far,” said Razi. He said Bashir and Gulfam Joseph, who has also won quota place for Paris 2024, will be sent for participation in every event next year.

To a question, Razi said that both of them are performing quite well which means they don’t need any coaching but rigorous training.