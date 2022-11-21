Motorcyclist arrested for performing stunts

A man who performed stunts on a motorcycle while having a woman with a child riding pillion has been arrested.
According to the traffic police, a video went viral a couple of days ago on various social media platforms in which an elderly motorcyclist was seen performing dangerous stunts on a road while travelling with a woman and a minor child.
As the video went viral, Deputy Inspector General Traffic Police Karachi Ahmed Nawaz took notice of it and directed police officials to take action against the motorcyclist, after which the Gulberg traffic section arrested the man and filed an FIR against him under the provisions of speeding, negligence and careless driving of a motorcycle on a public road.
