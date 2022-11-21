JI city mayor to solve 4m working women’s issues, vows Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday that working women need much more than seminars and mere statements. He vowed that if elected, JI’s mayor will address the issues of four million working women in the city.

Rehman was addressing a working women convention held by the National Labour Federation (NLF) at Idara Noor-e-Haq. A large number of women working in factories and offices participated in the event. The JI’s Osama Razi, NLF Karachi President Khalid Khan, Naseem Rana and others also spoke on the occasion.

The JI city chief said that with a four million-strong workforce, women in Karachi already contribute significantly to the country’s economy. He said that working women have been facing many problems, including low wages and transportation issues.

He highlighted the lack of political will among the ruling regime to mitigate the problems of these women. He raised the point that holding seminars and only propagating a narrative does not work because these women need solid measures by the government. He reiterated his vow that the JI’s mayor, if elected in Karachi, will address the issues of working women. He also vowed to work for a dedicated transportation system for working women in the mega city.

Rehman lamented that the ruling parties that talk loudly about women’s rights themselves have been usurping the rights of working women. He said the Karachi Rights Movement was launched for the rights of the city, and its residents belong to the city. He urged women to become a part of the movement.

He also said that the rights movement of the JI will further engage the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government in Sindh, and will ensure that the residents’ rights are secured, including an elected local government in the city.

The JI leader said that the party has launched the Bano Qabil programme for the youth in the city. He said that in the first phase, an entry test has been conducted for males, while in the second phase, another entry test will be held on December 4 for females. Under the programme, women will be equipped with information technology skills, following which home-based job opportunities will also be arranged for the successful female candidates, he added.