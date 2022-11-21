ICE 2022 at IoBM discusses shifts in education paradigm

The International Conference on Education (ICE) 2022 titled ‘The Changing Educational Landscape’ held on Saturday at the Institute of Business Management highlighted broader problems to be addressed, including developing a uniform education, bridging the digital divide, raising the literacy rate, and collaborating with foreign universities.

President IoBM Talib Karim, while addressing the moot, said that there was a need to bring uniformity to the curriculum in Pakistan. “We must find ways to communicate with the students in a way that enhances their learning.”

Dean College of Economics and Social Development Dr Shahida Wizarat said the conference would touch upon issues in the education sector. The ICE-2022, organised by Dr Sarwat Nauman of the IoBM, invited Head of the Language Centre Department, Queen Mary University of London, Dr Kathryn Richardson, and educationist Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra as keynote speakers. Dr Kathryn said in the post pandemic era, teachers had been observing low classroom attendance and reduced engagement from the students. “Universities should develop students as producers and not consumers of knowledge,” she said.

Dr Zehra said we must implement a long-term education policy across the board. “Education is the path that leads to knowledge.” While talking about the transformation of school education, Founder and Chairperson Kiran Foundation Sabina Khatri explored the disconnect between generations and how parents should remain aware of the needs of their children.