Woman stabbed by brother-in-law on Friday dies

A woman who was stabbed and injured allegedly by her brother-in-law in Qasba Colony area in Orangi Town succumbed to her injuries during treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Sunday.

According to SHO Mukhtiar Panwar, 50-year-old Yasmin, wife of Sabir, was stabbed and injured on Friday at a house near the Paracha Hospital in Pirabad by her brother-in-law over a family dispute.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completion of legal proceedings. They also arrested the suspect and the knife used in the incident was also retrieved. After the woman’s death, police have added the murder charge to the case.