Woman stabbed by brother-in-law on Friday dies

A woman who was stabbed and injured allegedly by her brother-in-law in Qasba Colony area in Orangi Town succumbed to her injuries during treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Sunday.
According to SHO Mukhtiar Panwar, 50-year-old Yasmin, wife of Sabir, was stabbed and injured on Friday at a house near the Paracha Hospital in Pirabad by her brother-in-law over a family dispute.
Police handed over the body to the heirs after completion of legal proceedings. They also arrested the suspect and the knife used in the incident was also retrieved. After the woman’s death, police have added the murder charge to the case.
ReaderThe National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Ariel Dorfman’s ‘Reader’ directed by Sunil Shanker....
A man who performed stunts on a motorcycle while having a woman with a child riding pillion has been...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated the parking land for...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday that working women need much more than seminars and...
The International Conference on Education 2022 titled ‘The Changing Educational Landscape’ held on Saturday at...
The central leaders of the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation have demanded that a high-level committee...
Comments