Rahoo tells boards to announce Inter results in one week

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo has instructed all the chairmen of examination boards in the province to announce the results of the Intermediate annual examinations 2022 within a week.

In a letter, he expressed displeasure at the management of the boards and warned that action would be taken against the boards that did not implement the government orders. Rahoo said that the steering committee meeting held in February had decided that on September 15, the results of grade 12 would be announced across the province. However, many boards could not ensure the implementation of the steering committee’s decision.

The boards minister said that the delay in the announcement of the results was intolerable, and its responsibility lied with the chairmen and controllers of the boards. Thousands of students were anxiously waiting for their results to get admissions to higher educational institutes, he said, adding that public and private universities had also held their entrance tests for admissions.