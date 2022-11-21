Couple killed, four injured in collision in Nooriabad

A couple was killed and four others injured in a road tragedy in Nooriabad on Sunday. A trailer truck and two cars collided on the Super Highway, as a result of which a man and his wife were killed and several others injured.
Police said some people belonging to the same family were going to Hyderabad in two cars when a terrible collision took place between their cars and the trailer truck. The deceased couple were identified as 55-year-old Altaf Idrees and his wife Yasmin.
At least four people were injured who were transported to a nearby trauma centre. According to rescue workers, the bodies of the deceased persons had been handed over to the heirs for burial. Police have impounded the trailer truck and registered a case.
ReaderThe National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Ariel Dorfman’s ‘Reader’ directed by Sunil Shanker....
A man who performed stunts on a motorcycle while having a woman with a child riding pillion has been...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated the parking land for...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday that working women need much more than seminars and...
The International Conference on Education 2022 titled ‘The Changing Educational Landscape’ held on Saturday at...
The central leaders of the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation have demanded that a high-level committee...
Comments