Couple killed, four injured in collision in Nooriabad

A couple was killed and four others injured in a road tragedy in Nooriabad on Sunday. A trailer truck and two cars collided on the Super Highway, as a result of which a man and his wife were killed and several others injured.

Police said some people belonging to the same family were going to Hyderabad in two cars when a terrible collision took place between their cars and the trailer truck. The deceased couple were identified as 55-year-old Altaf Idrees and his wife Yasmin.

At least four people were injured who were transported to a nearby trauma centre. According to rescue workers, the bodies of the deceased persons had been handed over to the heirs for burial. Police have impounded the trailer truck and registered a case.