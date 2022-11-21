Man shot dead, four others injured in different incidents

A man was gunned down and another was wounded in an incident in Korangi’s Nasir Jump area on Sunday. Three more people, including two minors, were injured in other cases of violence in the city.

According to details, a man was killed and another was wounded in an incident that took place in the Korangi area. They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Riaz, son of Ghulam Muhammad, while the injured was identified as 35-year-old Irshad Ahmed, son of Daim Din.

According to SHO Aurangzeb Khattak, suspects on a motorbike opened fired on Riaz, while Ahmed, who was nearby in the same street, tried to catch the attackers, who then shot at him as well.

The officer said that none of the belongings of the deceased or the injured were taken, suggesting that the attack was carried out due to a personal enmity. The deceased was a resident of the same area and worked as a contractor at a garment factory. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Separately, 15-year-old Ali Sher, son of Gul Sher, was injured with a dagger during a fight in North Nazimabad, within the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police station. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

In another incident, six-year-old Salma, daughter of Khaliq, was seriously injured over a personal dispute in the Sultanabad area of Manghopir. She was taken to ASH. Meanwhile, 40-year-old Mazhar, son of Muhammad Shafi, was injured in a firing incident in Baldia Town. He was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

A day earlier, a businessman from Bajaur Agency and a labourer were killed and four others were injured in separate incidents of violence in different parts of the city. According to details, a 55-year-old man was killed in a firing incident near Dhobi Ghat, Mianwali Niazi Muhalla, within the jurisdiction of the Pak Colony police station.

The body was taken to the CHK, where the deceased was identified as Khan Zareen, son of Gul Amin Khan. Police said the victim had arrived from Bajaur a day ago. They said that when he came out of a warehouse in Mianwali Niazi Muhalla, suspects sitting on a bridge shot him dead and escaped from the scene of the crime.

The family took his body away with them without completing the medico-legal formalities. Police suspect that the attack had been carried out due to a personal enmity. Further investigation is under way.

Separately, a labourer was stabbed to death near the Al-Asif Square. His body was taken to ASH, where he was identified as 30-year-old Riaz Hussain. According to the police, the victim was taking drugs with his friends and a quarrel had occurred between them, during which Hussain was killed with a dagger. Further investigation is under way.

In another incident, 44-year-old Mumtaz Ahmed, son of Muhammad Ismail, was seriously injured in a firing incident in the Ahsanabad area. According to the police, suspects shot him for resisting an attempt to mug him.

Separately, 45-year-old Qamar Ali, son of Qadir, was injured on the Banaras flyover and taken to ASH. Police said that a stray bullet had hit the victim. In the Korangi area, six-year-old Amna, daughter of Ismail, was injured after a stray bullet hit her. She was taken to the JPMC. Further investigation is under way.

Moreover, 21-year-old Abdullah, son of Faisal, was shot and injured during an attempt to rob him on the Super Highway. He was taken to ASH. Further investigation is under way. Meanwhile, a security guard gunned down a man for allegedly stealing from cars by breaking their windows on Khalid Bin Waleed Road, within the jurisdiction of the Ferozabad police station, while the thief’s accomplice was arrested in an injured condition.

Police said the guard gunned down a 30-year-old man of Afghan origin and also caught his injured accomplice before handing him over to the police. They also recovered a weapon from the thief’s possession. The body was taken to the JPMC.

According to police, the killed suspect had been stealing from a car by breaking its windows. They detained the guard, Lal Marjan, along with his weapon. Police started investigating the incident. A case was also registered.