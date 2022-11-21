Five-member team formed to probe minor girl’s rape and murder

A five-member investigation team has been formed to investigate the kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Landhi’s Muslimabad area.

Her body was found by her family members at a garbage dump on Friday, two days after she had gone missing. The Malir investigation SSP formed the investigation team comprising five officers. The team will be headed by DSP Ghulam Mohammad Maher and its other members include Inspector Ashraf Jan, Sub-Inspector (SI) Arshad Awan, SI Zakirullah Khan and SI Hafeez Tanoli. The team has been told to submit their reports on a daily basis.

The minor girl went missing on Wednesday when she had gone out of a house in Landhi’s Muslimabad area. She was found dead at a garbage dump in the area on Friday. The family alleged that the police did not register a case when the girl went missing despite multiple visits to the police station. The family themselves discovered the body of the girl on Friday.

Taking notice of the complaints of the family, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur on Saturday suspended the Quaidabad SHO and other cops. The police have also detained about 10 suspects and a medical team also took their DNA samples. The investigators are awaiting their DNA reports.