You’re no different

The Toshakhana case against Imran Khan is enough to assess his credibility and honesty. It has proven that he is everything that he accused others of being.
This is high-level corruption and contrary to the PTI’s proclaimed struggle for the rule of law and against corrupt elements.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
