Reforest Pakistan

According to reports, only 4.8 per cent of Pakistan’s land is covered by forests. This is far below international standards, which require that countries have at least 25 per cent forest cover.
Deforestation causes tremendous damage to the environment and contributes to global warming. This will lead to even more natural disasters in Pakistan in the years to come. Now is not the time to be cutting trees but to be planting them.
Asma Nisar
Turbat
