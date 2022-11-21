 
Monday November 21, 2022
Public parking

November 21, 2022

The narrow roads of the Kech district are causing accidents every day, especially during rush hours. A major problem is the lack of parking spaces, which leads to people parking their cars on the road and reducing the space available to motorists. The provincial government must address this lack of public parking spaces and should consider building bigger roads.

Shah Murad

Tump

