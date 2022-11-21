Lahore’s homeless

I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the homeless people sleeping on the road in the cold weather in Lahore. They can be found near Minar-e Pakistan, under the Orange train bridges, and mainly near Data Darbaar. Many are migrants from the rural areas, while others have simply fallen on hard times. The previous attempts made by the local government to deal with this issue were temporary and ineffectual.
I request the respectable commissioner of Lahore to make this problem a priority as these poor souls have no choice but to look to the authorities for help. The city administration should make more shelters to accommodate homeless people and provide them with the basic necessities like food, water and warm clothing. These are our fellow citizens and human beings, so we cannot ignore their plight.
Rameesa Zeb Aslam
Lahore
The Toshakhana case against Imran Khan is enough to assess his credibility and honesty. It has proven that he is...
According to reports, only 4.8 per cent of Pakistan’s land is covered by forests. This is far below international...
Why is SSGC failing to ensure a steady supply of gas to paying residential consumers? The constant loadshedding and...
The narrow roads of the Kech district are causing accidents every day, especially during rush hours. A major problem...
No political party, individual or group is more important than Pakistan. Every state institution exists to serve the...
According to reports, the courts have approved more than 6000 divorces in the first seven months of this year, with...
Comments