Lahore’s homeless

I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the homeless people sleeping on the road in the cold weather in Lahore. They can be found near Minar-e Pakistan, under the Orange train bridges, and mainly near Data Darbaar. Many are migrants from the rural areas, while others have simply fallen on hard times. The previous attempts made by the local government to deal with this issue were temporary and ineffectual.

I request the respectable commissioner of Lahore to make this problem a priority as these poor souls have no choice but to look to the authorities for help. The city administration should make more shelters to accommodate homeless people and provide them with the basic necessities like food, water and warm clothing. These are our fellow citizens and human beings, so we cannot ignore their plight.

Rameesa Zeb Aslam

Lahore