Country comes first

No political party, individual or group is more important than Pakistan. Every state institution exists to serve the citizens of Pakistan without any discrimination, as per their defined constitutional role. Great sacrifices have been made so that our people could live in a modern democratic welfare state.

Pakistan has been misgoverned for years, resulting in the shambles we find ourselves in today. Collective efforts need to be made across the political divide to bring this country out of its impending crisis. Instead of spreading disharmony, which is likely to impact foreign direct investment and bail-out packages, we need unity. The rulers have to put their own interests aside for the sake of the national interest.

Ali Malik T

Lahore