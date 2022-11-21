Counselling counts

According to reports, the courts have approved more than 6000 divorces in the first seven months of this year, with another 7000 cases pending. Although divorce is considered a taboo in our society, it appears to be on the rise. We must pay attention to this issue as a rise in the number of broken families and marriages indicates that something is going wrong.
Although there are many good reasons for a couple to get divorced, such as domestic violence or adultery, reports indicate that many of the recent divorces are due to arguments and disputes. In order to stop this trend, we should invest in resources such as marriage counselling, providing couples with a means to resolve their issues other than divorce.
Hareem Hasnain
Lahore
The Toshakhana case against Imran Khan is enough to assess his credibility and honesty. It has proven that he is...
According to reports, only 4.8 per cent of Pakistan’s land is covered by forests. This is far below international...
Why is SSGC failing to ensure a steady supply of gas to paying residential consumers? The constant loadshedding and...
The narrow roads of the Kech district are causing accidents every day, especially during rush hours. A major problem...
I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the homeless people sleeping on the road in the cold...
No political party, individual or group is more important than Pakistan. Every state institution exists to serve the...
Comments