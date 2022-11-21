Counselling counts

According to reports, the courts have approved more than 6000 divorces in the first seven months of this year, with another 7000 cases pending. Although divorce is considered a taboo in our society, it appears to be on the rise. We must pay attention to this issue as a rise in the number of broken families and marriages indicates that something is going wrong.

Although there are many good reasons for a couple to get divorced, such as domestic violence or adultery, reports indicate that many of the recent divorces are due to arguments and disputes. In order to stop this trend, we should invest in resources such as marriage counselling, providing couples with a means to resolve their issues other than divorce.

Hareem Hasnain

Lahore