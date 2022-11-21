Smoker’s corner

Few habits are more common in Pakistan than smoking. According to reports, Pakistan has over 22 million smokers. Many of these smokers are adolescent and young men as the practice is considered to be fashionable among this demographic. These figures are quite alarming as smoking is not only harmful to our own health but is also harmful to those around us. Studies show that even limited amounts of exposure to second-hand smoke can be a serious threat to one’s health. People who breathe this secondhand smoke are more likely to get the same diseases as smokers. If one smokes and is unable to quit, they must try to do so in an isolated space away from others. The creation of certain public smoking areas might be a good solution to this problem.

Fatma Tahir

Lahore