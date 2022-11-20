Two suspects held during search operation

Our crime correspondent

Islamabad: The Islamabad police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station, the police spokesman said.

Search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Bhara Kahu by local police and CTD teams under the supervision of SP Traffic.

During the search operation 20 houses and 37 suspects, 26 motorcycles and 10 vehicles were checked while two suspects were shifted to the police station for verification.