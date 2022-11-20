Dengue outbreak loses intensity

Islamabad: The dengue fever outbreak that has been comparatively stronger this year as compared to the outbreaks of the infection in the previous years in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has started losing intensity and is getting close to its seasonal end.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that a total of 20 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours registering an obvious drop in the number of dengue fever cases.

In October this year, well over 4,500 confirmed cases of dengue fever have been reported from the twin cities recording an average of 150 patients per day while in the last one week, the average number of patients reported per day from the region has dropped down to below 30. As many as 209 individuals were tested positive for dengue fever from the region in the last seven days. It is important to mention that the mosquitoes’ activity gets restricted outside in the current weather conditions and they are not able to bite because of weak energy in joints that may not let them to make a firm grip and to mount on the body of a person for sucking blood. The mosquitoes at this point in time would try to reach comparatively warmer places available inside homes or in other words in the bedrooms and kitchens where they can rest in corners behind the curtains or furniture to rest and bite.