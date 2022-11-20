Youth shot dead for resisting robbery

MANSEHRA: A youth was killed after he resisted a robbery in the Dhodial area while the body of an alleged narcotics peddler was found at the same place on Friday night.

“We have started an investigation to arrest robbers who had killed a youth when he put up resistance during the dacoity,” Hafiz Janas Khan, the senior superintendent of police (Investigation), told reporters after visiting the house in Dhodial.

The robbers sneaked into the house of an Afghan national in Dhodial and decamped with valuables, cash and other valuables.

According to police, one of the dacoits returned back to collect the remaining goods but Mohammad Bilal put up resistance which led to a brawl between them and the former shot him dead and managed to flee.

“We are sure the accused will shortly be traced and arrested as we have gathered forensic evidence and key information,” Khan said.

In another incident that happened in the same locality within the interval of hardly an hour, a narcotics peddler identified as Mohammad Zulfiqar, wanted by the police in Baffa, was found dead. The police started an investigation about how and why the slain had moved to Dhodial from Baffa.