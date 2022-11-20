Lawyer shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a senior lawyer on Pabbi- Cherat road near Chepri Police Post on Saturday.
DPO Umar Khan said that Sajid Waseem Advocate was on his way to his village from the court in the evening when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car, killing him on the spot.
His body was shifted to Rasheed Hussain Shaheed Hospital.
The police registered the case and started an investigation. Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council announced to boycott courts in KP today (Sunday).
HANGU: Three accused, including a drug peddler, were arrested during a search and strike operation in the Shanawari...
MANSEHRA: A youth was killed after he resisted a robbery in the Dhodial area while the body of an alleged narcotics...
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Popular theatre artist Tariq Teddy passed away here on Saturday. He was 46.The artist was admitted...
LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan Customs has started implementation of the Federal Interior Ministry notification and seized a...
LANDIKOTAL: Labourers and daily wagers on Saturday staged protest demonstrations at Torkham border against the alleged...
JAMRUD: Unidentified persons opened fire on the residence of a polio worker in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district...
Comments