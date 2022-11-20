Lawyer shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a senior lawyer on Pabbi- Cherat road near Chepri Police Post on Saturday.

DPO Umar Khan said that Sajid Waseem Advocate was on his way to his village from the court in the evening when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car, killing him on the spot.

His body was shifted to Rasheed Hussain Shaheed Hospital.

The police registered the case and started an investigation. Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council announced to boycott courts in KP today (Sunday).