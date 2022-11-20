Polio worker’s residence attacked in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Unidentified persons opened fire on the residence of a polio worker in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district last night, police sources said.

The sources said that armed men attacked the house of Social Mobilizer Zabit Khan, son of Wali Muhammad, a resident of Ghundi area in Jamrud.

Though no loss of life was reported, the main gate of the house was damaged.

Loud explosions were also heard at the time of firing.

Zabit Khan said that he had been receiving threats since March and asked the police to provide protection to him.

The police registered the first information report of the incident and started investigations.